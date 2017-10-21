Man shot at gas station on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was shot on the north side.

The man was at a Marathon gas station located at 30th Street and College Avenue, when he was shot Saturday afternoon, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the area just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say after the man was shot, he drove himself away from the gas station, then slammed into a car less than a block away.

Investigators were working Saturday to figure out what exactly happened but are calling it an isolated incident.

The victim was in critical but stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

No suspect description has been released.