Mare to compete against field of stallions in Breeders Crown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mare will try to beat out a group of stallions at next weekend’s Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park.

Hannelore Hanover on Saturday advanced to next weekend’s race.

The female horse from Indiana will run in the Breeders Crown in a field of all male horses.

A total of 166 horses are scheduled to vie for a $6 million crown.

The race brings together a collection of the greatest harness racers in the world.

“She is one of the best horses to come out of the state. When she is good, she is as good as anybody. I was very happy tonight. It was a good effort; we should have a good draw, so I like our chances,” said Ron Burke, Hannelore Hanover’s trainer.

The races run from Oct. 27-28 at Hoosier Park.

WISH-TV will have live coverage of the races.