Mother, 2 children dead following fire in Indiana home

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO) — A mother and two children died in an early morning fire, around the 2800 block of E. State Rd. 48, near Shelburn.

Sullivan County Sheriff Deputy Jeffrey Kinnett was first to arrive on the scene.

Kinnett was told that an adult and two small children could possibly be inside the home.

The deputy attempted, but was unable to enter the residence due to extreme smoke and heat.

Names of the deceased will not be released until the completion of autopsies.

State Road 48 is limited to slowed traffic between Shelburn and Hymera.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Sullivan County Sheriffs officials, along with SCAT Ambulance and the City of Sullivan Police and Fire Departments were on scene.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal was also on scene.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

No foul play is suspected.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.