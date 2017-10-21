New quarter honoring Indiana Revolutionary War figure

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A new quarter featuring Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark is set for release next month in the southwestern Indiana city where his American soldiers captured a British-held fort.

The National Park Service says the new quarter will be released during a Nov. 14 ceremony at the Vincennes Riverfront Pavilion near the Clark Memorial grounds. It’s the 40th new coin of 56 America the Beautiful Quarters from the U.S. Mint recognizing national parks or historic sites around the country.

The coin design depicts Clark with his rifle-wielding men in waist-deep water approaching Fort Sackville in February 1779 to attack British troops.

Clark Memorial superintendent Frank Doughman tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial it took more than two years for selection of the design from among 20 proposals submitted.