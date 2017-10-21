Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70 in Hendricks County

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Friday night on Interstate 70, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just west of the State Road 39 exit in Hendricks County. The person was walking alone the eastbound lanes, state police said.

The Hendricks County coroner and investigators were working at the scene at 11:30 p.m. to determine the pedestrian’s identification and the circumstances behind the crash.

Indiana Department of Transportation online maps did not show any traffic restrictions as a result of the investigation of the fatality at midnight.