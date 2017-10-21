Pres. Trump to allow release of JFK assassination files

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump says he will allow the release of classified documents on President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter Saturday morning, saying “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.”

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

In 1992, Congress mandated that all of the assassination documents would be released within 25 years unless the president believed doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.

The documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have previously been released with redactions.