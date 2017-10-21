Rain chances rising with temps set to sink quickly

The warm and sunny streak that we have enjoyed throughout the entire work week and today will come to an end as we head into the second half of the weekend.

Our Sunday will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temps in the mid to upper 50s in most areas.

If you’re heading out early to tailgate before the Colts home game against the Jaguars, you will be able to get away with a light sweatshirt of jacket. You might keep the rain gear with you as you head into the game though as rain chances rise through the day.

We’ll see isolated rain showers through the afternoon and evening hours Sunday, with more widespread rain set to slide our direction for the Monday morning commute.

Some areas could pick up an inch or more of rain between Sunday night and Tuesday morning before we dry our briefly by mid-week.

The rain is only half of the story as temps look to plummet behind the rain with highs in the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the upper 30s by early Thursday morning.

We’ll see another storm system roll through central Indiana towards the tail end of next week which will not only bring in another round of storms, but also a chance for even colder air to slide in by next weekend!