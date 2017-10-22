If you’re not outside enjoying the beautiful weather now, you will regret it…

We’re enjoying a surprisingly sunny Sunday right now, though clouds are quickly closing in from the west. Highs have managed to top out in the mid to upper 70s again across most of central Indiana, but high temps will be over 20 degrees colder by mid-week and potentially below the freezing point by late next weekend.

Rain will move into western Indiana by dinner time or so with better rain chances late tonight and early Monday here in central Indiana.

Keep the rain gear handy for the morning commute, though temps tomorrow will still be mild compared to what we will see by mid-week.

Most areas will pick up at least a half an inch of rain over the next 48-72 hours, but some areas could see significantly higher amounts if steady rainfall lingers.

We’ll dry out briefly by Wednesday and Thursday as dry air pushes in. Temps will plummet these two mornings with lows in the mid to upper 30s both Wednesday and Thursday morning. Bundle up!

We’ll see some false hope with a brief warm-up by Thursday afternoon with highs returning to the mid 60s with sunshine and a returning southerly wind, but it will be a one-day special as an even bigger cool down slides in next weekend.

If you have any outdoor trick-or-treating plans scheduled for next weekend, make sure you can fit some cold weather gear underneath the costumes as highs will struggle to rise out of the 40s. Scattered showers will also be an issue for the first half of the weekend, with improving conditions next Sunday.