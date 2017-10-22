Jaguars beat Colts 27-0

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-0 on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts have lost safety Malik Hooker, their first-round draft pick, late in the first half with what appears to be an injured right knee.

Hooker was injured on a 50-yard pass play from Blake Bortles to Allen Hurns — yet another tough moment in a rugged first half in which the Colts trailed Jacksonville 17-0. There was no immediate update on the injury.

But after a cart drove onto the field to take Hooker back to the locker room, the rookie got up and walked to the sideline under his own power.

Hooker has three interceptions this season and was tied for second in the league heading into Week 7.