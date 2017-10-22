Kokomo police seek 2 suspects in gas station robbery

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help to locate two men they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

Police say the two men entered a Qwik Stop gas station located at 1718 South Home Avenue on Friday around 10:20 p.m. and demanded money and other merchandise before fleeing the store. According to witnesses, one man was armed with a handgun.

The Kokomo Police Department arrived on scene at 10:26 p.m.

No injuries were reported related to the robbery. The two suspects were caught on film by the gas station’s surveillance camera.

The first suspect is described as a black male six feet one inch tall, weighing around 160-185 pounds and anywhere from 19-22 years old, wearing a dark jacket, a red shirt and a red bandanna.

The second suspect is described as a black male five feet eight inches tall, weighing approximately 180-190 pounds and wearing a dark jacket with stripes and carrying a dark-colored bag.

Anyone with potentially helpful information about this incident is urged to call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS. You can also call Detective R. Chad Rodgers directly at 765-456-7350 or the Kokomo Police Hotline at 765-456-7017.