Motorcycle club to escort 125 trees for WWI veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nonprofit motorcycle club plans to escort 125 trees to an Indiana park as part of a program to commemorate WWI veterans.

Veteran-based motorcycle club, Warrior Breed, which works as a nonprofit to assist veterans, has teamed up with the Fort Wayne Parks Department to do something special for WWI Veterans.

Warrior Breed MC says they’re dedicated to assisting veterans with combat related issues including, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD and traumatic brain injury, as well as a strong focus on veteran suicide prevention. All members of the Warrior Breed MC are honorably discharged servicemen committed to each other, the brotherhood, veterans in need and the memory of their fallen brothers and sisters.

Through generous public support, Warrior Breed MC has provided homes, wheelchairs, jobs, food and transportation for wounded warriors. T

You can go to their Facebook page to learn more.

On Oct. 28 the group is escorting the trees from a nursery in Columbia City to Memorial Park.

MP 125 is a joint initiative between the Fort Wayne Parks Department and the Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club to restore Memorial Grove to its original beauty. The trees will be planted or rededicated, commemorating WWI veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the “war to end all wars.”

On Nov. 10, Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club will sponsor the Mad Ants basketball game “Military Appreciation Night.” All military personnel (past and present) and their families can attend the game free of charge.

All of Fort Wayne and surrounding areas are encouraged to come out and show your support.