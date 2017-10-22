Secession effort under way by some in Indiana community

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Some northwestern Indiana residents want their community to secede from the township it’s located within.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Sunday that a signature drive is under way in Griffith. It’s the second effort by some to secede from Calumet Township.

Signatures from about 1,300 residents are needed to ask Lake County to schedule a referendum that would allow Griffith residents to vote whether to stay with Calumet Township or join another one.

Griffith started its secession efforts 10 years ago.

Council President Rick Ryfa tells the newspaper that Griffith was forced then to give about $3.2 million annually in taxes to the township while only receiving about $15,000 in services. He says the current amount sent to the township is down to about $1 million a year.