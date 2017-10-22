Shooting reported on Indiana State University campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO) — A shooting on Indiana State University’s campus has injured a 28-year-old man, according to university officials.

Campus officials sent an email to students and staff saying the victim is not a student, just someone visiting campus.

ISU sends email to students. Victim of shooting was a 28-year-old man, not a student, just visiting. Two people are being interviewed. pic.twitter.com/VE5SP48dVd — Sadie All (@Sadie_WTWO) October 23, 2017

An alert was also sent out to students and staff that the shooting victim was found near Cromwell Hall on campus and to avoid the area.

It happened around 9:30 Sunday night. The extent of the man’s injuries have not yet been released by officials. The email sent out also said two people with the man have been identified and are being interviewed.

ISU police are still gathering information from the incident.

This story is developing.