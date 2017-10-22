Soggy and cooler start to the work week

Our string of 70° weather comes to an end after today. Much cooler temperatures and numerous rain chances greet us to open the work week.

Today:

Our mild stretch continues across the area, but rain will be on our doorstep for much of the day, which means mostly cloudy conditions, with a few isolated showers from time to time during the afternoon hours.

If you are heading to the Colts/Jags game today, you should be fine for tailgating, and only a small chance for a shower by the end of the game.

Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Tonight:

Potent cold front will slowly work in from the west, bringing higher chances for rain across the area this evening, but especially through the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well.

Temperatures will remain mild, with lows around 60°.

Monday:

Wet day on tap from start to finish – so both the morning and evening commute are in jeopardy of being wet. Main batch of rain will move out by Monday evening, leaving us with some residual light showers on the back end of the front.

Highs will hit the middle 60s shortly after lunch time, and quickly fall back to the 50s by the late after noon as the front moves through.

Tuesday:

Some on and off light showers will be possible throughout the day. Big story will be the significant cool blast that moves into the Midwest. Highs only top out in the lower to middle 50s.

Frost?

Could see a little better chance for more widespread frost across the area – specifically for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, and Wednesday night/Thursday morning – as overnight lows fall to the middle to upper 30s.

8 Day Forecast:

We will quiet down briefly on Thursday, with temperatures jumping back up to the middle 60s – but another surge of chilly air is waiting for us this weekend, along with a few rain chances Friday through Sunday.