INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after officials said he crashed his car into a karaoke bar early Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a Music Box Karaoke located in the 5300 block of English Avenue.

Authorities said the man was travelling at a high rate of speed when left the road and collided with the building.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

It isn’t clear what charges the man may face.