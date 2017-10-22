Video: Tennessee train derails, damages buildings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews were working to lay new railroad track and remove rail cars Sunday after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in North Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday night, spilling shipping containers and damaging buildings.

The train was not carrying hazardous materials, and no one was injured when the derailment happened just after 10 p.m., said Susan Terpay, director of public relations for Norfolk Southern. Terpay says a total of 19 cars left the track. Eighteen of those cars were carrying shipping containers. The 19th car carried automobiles.

The train was made up of three locomotives and 68 rail cars.

Some rail cars struck nearby buildings, at least two of which were damaged. Gerdau Construction Products, a steel manufacturer, was struck by the derailed cars and appears to have sustained significant damage.

Knoxville police say there are many rail cars hanging precariously off the track, and no one should approach the train.

Norfolk Southern along with Knoxville police and fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the night to monitor the derailment and check for any potential hazards. No evacuations are needed.

Knoxville police say any unauthorized people who get on the tracks will be taken to jail.

Nearby residents recall hearing a loud screeching sound before the derailment happened.

Drivers should seek alternate routes through the area and expect heavy delays.

Police say Norfolk Southern will head up the investigation into why the train derailed.