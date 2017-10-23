1 of 3 victims from western Indiana house fire identified

SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — One of three people who died in a western Indiana house fire has been identified.

The Sullivan County Coroner’s Office on Monday 60-year-old Patsy Hughes of Shelburn died in the fire Saturday morning.

Two children also were killed, but Coroner Mary Ann Dudley says it could take two weeks to receive the results of DNA testing to positively identify them.

Dudley says all three victims died of smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported about 3:20 a.m. Saturday along Indiana 48 east of Shelburn, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.