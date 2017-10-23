2 athletes hoping to raise thousands to fight childhood obesity

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Two athletes are taking on each other as a way to raise money for children.

Baxter YMCA Executive Director John Schwentker and Kona World Championship Ironman participant Todd Shellenberger are facing each other in a day-long competition. It’s the second year for the fundraiser and the two are trying to reach $3,000 to go towards fighting child obesity.

The percentage of children with obesity has more than tripled since the 1970s. Today, one in five school-aged children is obese, with one-third of Indiana youth falling into that category.

Often children living in low-income homes have little access to extracurricular activities, the money raised will go directly to those children. The $3,000 Schwentker and Shellenberger hope to raise will let children participate in sports leagues, preschool and teen programs, swim lessons and more at the Baxter YMCA.

The two competitors will do group exercise classes like yoga, cycle, Zumba, interval training and attempt to survive preschool gym class!

The Y is collecting pledges to help them on their way. A donation in the amount of $25-$99 will qualify you for a drawing to win a FREE six-month membership, donations of $100 and up will put you in the drawing for a free one-year membership!

If you would like to donate to the cause head, click here.