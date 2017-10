COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Four semis were involved a crash near Columbus Monday morning.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the crash happened on I-65 near the 65 mile marker at around 10:45 a.m.

The crash closed down all northbound lanes of I-65 in the area.

Police say none of the drivers were seriously injured in the accident.

Police are advising drivers in the area to exit at the 64 mile marker.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the crash.