Bring the whole family to Saturday’s Hallowellness

Broom races, prizes, healthy tips AND a special appearance by the Switch Witch!

Create a family tradition that is both healthy and fun at Hendricks Regional Health and their annual Hallowellness event that will encourage health and wellness for people of all ages.

Join them on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds for the 2017 Hallowellness Event, which includes interactive activities for every member of the family, all providing fun and engaging ways to learn about health lifestyles. Other attractions include hayrides, inflatables, spooky games, pumpkin giveaways and fun prizes for anyone who participates in our Kids Corner actives.

Kids are encouraged to bring their own decorated broom for free broom races, and a chance to win a prize for best decorated broom! In addition, there will be a special appearance by the Switch Witch who will teach children about trading in their candy on Halloween night for a healthy and special treat. Limited giveaways available for engaged participants.

Also, make sure to register for the Hallowellness family fun run (5k/walk). Grab your broomstick, put on your costume and get your family and friends moving to start off the holiday weekend.

Register at https://www.hendricks.org/hallowellness.