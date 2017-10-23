Colts fans react after Sunday’s blowout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans are on fire after one of the worst games in Indianapolis Colts history.

The Jacksonville Jaguars smashed Indy 27 to zip. It’s the first shutout for the Colts in nearly 25 years.

Monday was a rainy day in downtown Indianapolis — fitting for Colts fans.

“Cloudy with rain in the forecast, I think that’s the mood for Colts fans right now,” Nicholas Townsend said.

Townsend is a Denver Broncos fan from Los Angeles. He flew into the city with his friend Lydell Carin, who also lives in California. To call Carin a “superfan” would be an understatement.

“My dad was actually stationed in Baltimore. He was a Baltimore Colts fan. He named me after Lydell Mitchel. He was a running back in Baltimore,” he said.

Townsend and Carin were at Sunday’s game.

“Definitely the worst game I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Carin said.

Townsend said, “You don’t want to see a team get shut out. They’ve not had a good season. They definitely need to make some changes.”

The change most fans seem to agree on?

“I think it’s time to maybe look for other coaches,” said Jeremy Walls, who was also at the game.

Carin said, “I think we’ve got to get rid of our head coach.”

Townsend added, “They’ve got to fire (Head Coach Chuck) Pagano. We need to make a front-end office shake-up.”

But some fans didn’t stop with the suggestion of firing Pagano. Some fans were hoping for additional changes.

Some are mentioning Jim Harbaugh, the University of Michigan head football coach who was a quarterback with the Colts from 1994–1997.

“Pray for Harbaugh to come. There’s some rumors going around. If Jim Harbaugh comes to the Colts, it’d be amazing,” Walls said.

Others mentioned the shoulder issues of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

“Andrew Luck needs to be healthy,” Carin said. “We need to get a full functional offensive line.”

Even the long-adored Peyton Manning, a former Colts quarterback, is being mention.

“Wouldn’t mind seeing Payton Manning as the general manager,” Townsend said.

But, even if they don’t get everything they ask for, these fans aren’t going anywhere.

“I’ll stick through them. I bleed blue. I’ll be there until the end,” Walls said.

To date, Colts owner Jim Irsay has not fired a head coach in the middle of a season.