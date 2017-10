INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will be holding a community event for families to enjoy next week.

The Halloween fun will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31 at 1150 Shelby Street.

Officers will be giving away candy, apples and other goodies while donning spooky costumes.

There will also be a place for family photos.

