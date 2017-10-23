Indiana horse racing hall of fame inducts 3 at Hoosier Park



ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Three people instrumental in Indiana’s horse racing industry were celebrated Monday night.

They were inducted into Indiana’s Horse Racing Association Hall of Fame during a gala at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.

Former state senator Luke Kenley of Noblesville, longtime standardbred owner and trainer Lynn Wilfong and Indianapolis businessman Raymond J. “Steve” Panke. Panke was honored posthumously.

Organizers of the event said the three helped play a major role in helping the horse industry in the state survive and grow.

According to the Indiana Horse Racing Association, the industry contributes more than a billion dollars and more than 10,000 jobs to the Hoosier economy.

“You know, I think the thing that made me most open to this was when I began to meet the people who are the breeders and the trainers and the owners,” Kenley said. “They are so entrepreneurial and they are out there at risk because they aren’t going to make money unless they have a horse that can win.”

Portraits of the new inductees will be displayed in the mezzanine at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino near Shelbyville.