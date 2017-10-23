Man seriously injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was seriously injured in a Madison County crash Sunday evening.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened in the 6100 block of South County road 450 East just after 10 p.m.

After arriving on scene, deputies discovered that a 1975 Chevy Corvette, driven by 45-year-old Anthony Harless, was traveling southbound when it failed to properly execute a curve.

The Corvette then began to skid, crossing the center line, struck a street sign, as it overturned and then finally came to rest on its tires.

Harless was transported by IU Health Methodist Hospital by helicopter in serious condition.