10 students receive minor injuries in Decatur Township school bus crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Minor injuries were reported as authorities issued a Level 1 mass casualty alert Monday afternoon after a Decatur Township Schools bus crash.

Authorities at the scene said the bus carried 60 students from the Decatur Township Blue Academy, an elementary school that teaches science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, subjects.

Ten students were taken to Franciscan Health Mooresville hospital with minor injuries, authorities at the scene said.

It was not immediately clear how severe the crash was or what caused it. Photos from the scene indicated the school bus crashed into a box truck belonging to R.T. Moore, a heating, plumbing and mechanical contractor in Indianapolis.

Emergency medical responders were the first dispatched to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. About 10 minutes later, police were dispatched to the crash.

Decatur Township Schools has not responded to requests for details.