Poll: Do the Colts need a change in leadership?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The season has not gone the way the Colts or their fans have hoped so far.

Frustrations mounted following the 27-0 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars who are led by Blake Bortles.

Fed up, fans emptied the stadium well before game’s end.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not hold back following the loss. “It is the offensive line. They need to block.”

Some of fans anger has been pointing in the direction of head coach Chuck Pagano. Although Pagano owns a winning 51-36 record during his time in Indianapolis, recent struggles have the fanbase on edge, particularly highlighted with the loss of Andrew Luck.

