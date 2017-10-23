Retirement community teams with nutrition program to focus on brain health

FOOD IS POWER! That’s the mindset behind MemoryMeals, healthy meal planning for senior living.

Today on Indy Style, Chef Tom Stieglitz, Westminster Village North, and Ashley Bryan, Founder, MemoryMeals, explain what’s offered and how you or a loved one can benefit from the meals’ healthy benefits.

Westminster Village North is located on the northeast side of Indianapolis, south of Geist Reservoir, Westminster includes apartments and homes for Independent Living, a beautiful new Assisted Living building opening in November, 2017, and skilled nursing in a beautiful and bright community. Recently Westminster Village became the first retirement community in the state to offer Memory Meals, nutritious recipes proven to slow cognitive decline. Memory Meals was created by local entrepreneur Ashley Bryan and is now being offered nationwide.

