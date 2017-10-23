Scare your guests with these Halloween treats and drinks

Create a “BOOzy Bar” this Halloween with cocktail recipes, appetizers, dinner & desserts!
Lifestyle Expert Missi Perez shows us how:
- BOOzy Bar –Spooky Sangria and BOOze-tini’s
- Cocktail recipes featuring Sparkling Ice, Santa Margherita Wine, GAEA Dirty Martini Juice
- Apps, Dinner & Dessert Recipes
- Roasted Butternut Squash Soup served in a pumpkin featuring Carrington Farms Coconut Cooking Oil, Garlicky Black Bean Spaghetti Spoons with Deviled Eyes made with Explore Cuisine’s Black Bean Spaghetti and Mochi Ghosts made with My/Mo Mochi Vanilla Bean
- Cocktails/Mocktails
- Bloody Blood Orange Ginger Ale Sherbert
- 2 Bottles of Bruce Cost Ginger Ale – Blood Orange with Meyer Lemon
- 1 cup Coconut Milk
- 1/3 cup of Sugar
- ½ teaspoon Kosher Salt
- Diced ginger (optional)
- Instructions:
- Place metal container from the ice cream maker in the freezer for 4 hours.
- Mix ingredients together thoroughly in the cold metal container.
- Churn ingredients in the ice cream maker (follow manufacturer’s instructions).
- Place the churned sherbet in the freezer overnight.
- More about Bruce Cost Ginger Ale:
- Made from whole, 100% ginger, unlike competitors
- Ginger pieces are visible in each bottle
- Currently available in 7 flavors
- The Blood Orange with Meyer Lemon variety is richly flavored and offers a citrus explosion reminiscent of earliest orang sodas
- MSRP: $1.99 / 4-pack: $6.99; http://www.brucecostgingerale.com/index.html
- Sugarsnake
- 1 Part Wicked White Whiskey
- 2 Parts / Sugar syrup “Blood”
- Kiwi slices
- Directions:
- Reduce 1 cup of Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry with 2 tablespoons of white sugar into thick syrup – drizzle over both interior & exterior of cocktail glass.
- Chill whiskey and Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry and garnish with 2 kiwi “eyes”.
- More about Sparkling Ice:
- An excellent soda alternative, Sparkling Ice is slightly carbonated with B-Vitamins, Vitamin D and antioxidants.
- Sparkling Ice has Zero Calories, Zero Carbs, is Gluten Free, and Sodium Free
- SRP: $1.19 – $1.29/bottle // available in retailers nationwide.
- Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva
- This deep red wine features fruit notes mixed with an earthy flint; perfect to enjoy by itself or as a base in a Spooky Sangria
- SRP: $27.99 // com
- GAEA Dirty Martini
- 5 oz Vodka of Preference
- 5 oz Dry Vermouth
- .75 oz GAEA Dirty martini Juice for Vodka
- 3 GAEA Pimento Stuffed Olives
- Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with GAEA Pimento Stuffed Olives.
- More about GAEA’s Dirty Martini Juices:
- The perfect easy-to-make, and delicious drink for this fall season! Along with the Bartender’s Association in Athens, Greece, GAEA has perfected two special martini flavors to accompany both vodka and gin!
- Only 2-3 ingredients per flavor
- Yields 10 martinis per bottle
- Gaea Dirty Martini Juice for Vodka contains brine infused with sweet and hot red peppers
- Gaea Dirty Martini Juice for Gin contains olive brine blended with coriander
- SRP: $2.49 / 8.5 oz // com
- Carrington Farms Roasted Butternut Squash Soup served in a Pumpkin
- 1 butternut squash Cut up in 1” squares (or buy the cut up already one like I do! – 2 packages)
- 2 large carrots, cut in small pieces
- 1 medium onion, cut in small pieces
- 2T Carrington Farms Coconut Cooking Oil (regular or garlic)
- 1 cup Coconut milk (or more to taste)
- 3 cups Vegetable broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Directions:
- Toss vegetables in coconut cooking oil and roast on cookie sheet for about 45 minutes or until tender.
- Put roasted vegetables into a soup pot and add coconut milk and vegetable broth, simmer until everything is warm.
- Optional – while simmering take a potato masher and mash up the veggies.
- Once everything is warm, transfer to a blender or vitamix and blend until smooth.
- Transfer back to pot and simmer for 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- More about Carrington Farms Coconut Cooking Oil:
- Liquid Coconut cooking oil is a great alternative to traditional oils such as vegetable, olive, canola, and corn oil
- Retains all the benefits of traditional coconut oil but does not have the flavor or odor of coconuts
- Garlicky Black Bean Spaghetti Spoons with Deviled Eyes
- Deviled Eyes
- Hard Boiled Eggs
- Food Coloring
- Jumbo Black Olives
- Garlic Mayonnaise
- Unflavored Gelatin Glaze
- Special Equipment:
- Two sharp thin tubes for cutting hard-boiled egg into (1) the size of an iris, and (2) into the size of a pupil.
- Fine paintbrush to paint food coloring.
- Pastry brush for brushing gelatin.
- Method:
- Use the larger tube to cut the top of the egg in a circle for the iris. Remove the egg white plug. Paint the egg white plug with diluted food coloring to look like an iris. Let dry.
- Use the smaller tube to cut out a place for the pupil in the painted iris. Use the same tube to cut a pupil out of the black olive. Place the olive pupil into the iris.
- Cut off the bottom third of the egg so it will nestle in the spaghetti spoon. Reserve any hard-boiled egg yolks for spaghetti recipe.
- Scoop out a small amount of the egg yolk from the top of the egg to make room for mayonnaise. Squirt garlic mayonnaise into the hollow top of the hard-boiled egg, and then replace the iris plug.
- Paint food coloring bloodshot lines around the iris. Let dry.
- Finish by brushing a light coat of slightly thickened gelatin glaze over the entire eye to give an authentic glossy finish.
- Deviled Eyes
- Garlicky Black Bean Spaghetti Spoons
- 1 box Explore Cuisine Black Bean Spaghetti – cooked, drained
- 2 T. olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 T. fresh herbs, finely chopped – such as tarragon, parsley, chives
- salt, to taste
- red chili flakes, to taste
- 1 T. cooked egg yolk, grated
- Directions:
- In a medium bowl – combine olive oil with garlic, herbs, salt and chili flakes. Add spaghetti and toss. Sprinkle with grated egg yolk.
- Arrange spaghetti in decorative serving spoons. Place deviled eyes in center.
- More about Explore Cuisines Black Bean Spaghetti:
- These pulse pastas are all vegan, organic, gluten free and jam packed with protein, fiber and iron.
- SRP: $5 // Whole Foods
- My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a delicious, low-calorie (only 110 calories!) ice cream snack wrapped in delectable rice dough.
- The new 6-pack boxes are available in seven flavor varieties and each ball of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. Flavors include: Mango, Strawberry, Green Tea, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla Bean, Double Chocolate & Mint Chocolate Chip.
- SRP: $3.99 and can be found at Wegmans, Publix, Safeway, Krogers, Harris Teeter, Kings Soopers, Pavilions, and Vons grocery stores
- Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Halloween-themed box
- The pouches have custom graphics and pieces are highlighted in fun shapes which include a Bat, Witch, Ghost, Haunted Castle, and a Jack ‘o Lantern.
- Each pack is made with REAL Fruit, is Fat-Free, Gluten-Free, and contains No Preservatives.
- Retailers: Target, Amazon
- To learn more, visit:
