Scare your guests with these Halloween treats and drinks

Create a “BOOzy Bar” this Halloween with cocktail recipes, appetizers, dinner & desserts!

Lifestyle Expert Missi Perez shows us how:

  • BOOzy Bar –Spooky Sangria and BOOze-tini’s
    • Cocktail recipes featuring Sparkling Ice, Santa Margherita Wine, GAEA Dirty Martini Juice
  • Apps, Dinner & Dessert Recipes
    • Roasted Butternut Squash Soup served in a pumpkin featuring Carrington Farms Coconut Cooking Oil, Garlicky Black Bean Spaghetti Spoons with Deviled Eyes made with Explore Cuisine’s Black Bean Spaghetti and Mochi Ghosts made with My/Mo Mochi Vanilla Bean
  • Cocktails/Mocktails
    • Bloody Blood Orange Ginger Ale Sherbert
      • Ingredients:
        • 2 Bottles of Bruce Cost Ginger Ale – Blood Orange with Meyer Lemon
        • 1 cup Coconut Milk
        • 1/3 cup of Sugar
        • ½ teaspoon Kosher Salt
        • Diced ginger (optional)
      • Instructions:
        • Place metal container from the ice cream maker in the freezer for 4 hours.
        • Mix ingredients together thoroughly in the cold metal container.
        • Churn ingredients in the ice cream maker (follow manufacturer’s instructions).
        • Place the churned sherbet in the freezer overnight.
      • More about Bruce Cost Ginger Ale:
        • Made from whole, 100% ginger, unlike competitors
        • Ginger pieces are visible in each bottle
        • Currently available in 7 flavors
        • The Blood Orange with Meyer Lemon variety is richly flavored and offers a citrus explosion reminiscent of earliest orang sodas
        • MSRP: $1.99 / 4-pack: $6.99; http://www.brucecostgingerale.com/index.html
      • Sugarsnake
        • Ingredients:
          • 1 Part Wicked White Whiskey
          • 2 Parts   / Sugar syrup “Blood”
          • Kiwi slices
        • Directions:
          • Reduce 1 cup of Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry with 2 tablespoons of white sugar into thick syrup – drizzle over both interior & exterior of cocktail glass.
          • Chill whiskey and Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry and garnish with 2 kiwi “eyes”.
        • More about Sparkling Ice:
          • An excellent soda alternative, Sparkling Ice is slightly carbonated with B-Vitamins, Vitamin D and antioxidants.
          • Sparkling Ice has Zero Calories, Zero Carbs, is Gluten Free, and Sodium Free
          • SRP: $1.19 – $1.29/bottle // available in retailers nationwide.
        • Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva
          • This deep red wine features fruit notes mixed with an earthy flint; perfect to enjoy by itself or as a base in a Spooky Sangria
          • SRP: $27.99 // com
        • GAEA Dirty Martini
          • Ingredients:
            • 5 oz Vodka of Preference
            • 5 oz Dry Vermouth
            • .75 oz GAEA Dirty martini Juice for Vodka
            • 3 GAEA Pimento Stuffed Olives
          • Directions:
            • Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with GAEA Pimento Stuffed Olives.
          • More about GAEA’s Dirty Martini Juices:
            • The perfect easy-to-make, and delicious drink for this fall season! Along with the Bartender’s Association in Athens, Greece, GAEA has perfected two special martini flavors to accompany both vodka and gin!
            • Only 2-3 ingredients per flavor
            • Yields 10 martinis per bottle
            • Gaea Dirty Martini Juice for Vodka contains brine infused with sweet and hot red peppers
            • Gaea Dirty Martini Juice for Gin contains olive brine blended with coriander
            • SRP: $2.49 / 8.5 oz // com
        • Carrington Farms Roasted Butternut Squash Soup served in a Pumpkin
          • Ingredients:
            • 1 butternut squash Cut up in 1” squares (or buy the cut up already one like I do! – 2 packages)
            • 2 large carrots, cut in small pieces
            • 1 medium onion, cut in small pieces
            • 2T Carrington Farms Coconut Cooking Oil (regular or garlic)
            • 1 cup Coconut milk (or more to taste)
            • 3 cups Vegetable broth
            • Salt and pepper to taste
          • Directions:
            • Toss vegetables in coconut cooking oil and roast on cookie sheet for about 45 minutes or until tender.
            • Put roasted vegetables into a soup pot and add coconut milk and vegetable broth, simmer until everything is warm.
              • Optional – while simmering take a potato masher and mash up the veggies.
            • Once everything is warm, transfer to a blender or vitamix and blend until smooth.
            • Transfer back to pot and simmer for 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
          • More about Carrington Farms Coconut Cooking Oil:
            • Liquid Coconut cooking oil is a great alternative to traditional oils such as vegetable, olive, canola, and corn oil
            • Retains all the benefits of traditional coconut oil but does not have the flavor or odor of coconuts
        • Garlicky Black Bean Spaghetti Spoons with Deviled Eyes
          • Deviled Eyes
            • Ingredients:
              • Hard Boiled Eggs
              • Food Coloring
              • Jumbo Black Olives
              • Garlic Mayonnaise
              • Unflavored Gelatin Glaze
            • Special Equipment:
              • Two sharp thin tubes for cutting hard-boiled egg into (1) the size of an iris, and (2) into the size of a pupil.
              • Fine paintbrush to paint food coloring.
              • Pastry brush for brushing gelatin.
            • Method:
              • Use the larger tube to cut the top of the egg in a circle for the iris. Remove the egg white plug. Paint the egg white plug with diluted food coloring to look like an iris. Let dry.
              • Use the smaller tube to cut out a place for the pupil in the painted iris. Use the same tube to cut a pupil out of the black olive. Place the olive pupil into the iris.
              • Cut off the bottom third of the egg so it will nestle in the spaghetti spoon. Reserve any hard-boiled egg yolks for spaghetti recipe.
              • Scoop out a small amount of the egg yolk from the top of the egg to make room for mayonnaise. Squirt garlic mayonnaise into the hollow top of the hard-boiled egg, and then replace the iris plug.
              • Paint food coloring bloodshot lines around the iris. Let dry.
              • Finish by brushing a light coat of slightly thickened gelatin glaze over the entire eye to give an authentic glossy finish.
        • Garlicky Black Bean Spaghetti Spoons
          • Ingredients:
            • 1 box Explore Cuisine Black Bean Spaghetti – cooked, drained
            • 2 T. olive oil
            • 2 garlic cloves, minced
            • 1 T. fresh herbs, finely chopped  – such as tarragon, parsley, chives
            • salt, to taste
            • red chili flakes, to taste
            • 1 T. cooked egg yolk, grated
          • Directions:
            • In a medium bowl – combine olive oil with garlic, herbs, salt and chili flakes. Add spaghetti and toss. Sprinkle with grated egg yolk.
            • Arrange spaghetti in decorative serving spoons. Place deviled eyes in center.
          • More about Explore Cuisines Black Bean Spaghetti:
            • These pulse pastas are all vegan, organic, gluten free and jam packed with protein, fiber and iron.
            • SRP: $5 // Whole Foods
          • My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a delicious, low-calorie (only 110 calories!) ice cream snack wrapped in delectable rice dough.
            • The new 6-pack boxes are available in seven flavor varieties and each ball of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. Flavors include: Mango, Strawberry, Green Tea, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla Bean, Double Chocolate & Mint Chocolate Chip.
            • SRP: $3.99 and can be found at Wegmans, Publix, Safeway, Krogers, Harris Teeter, Kings Soopers, Pavilions, and Vons grocery stores
          • Welch’s® Fruit Snacks Halloween-themed box
            • The pouches have custom graphics and pieces are highlighted in fun shapes which include a Bat, Witch, Ghost, Haunted Castle, and a Jack ‘o Lantern.
            • Each pack is made with REAL Fruit, is Fat-Free, Gluten-Free, and contains No Preservatives.
            • Retailers: Target, Amazon
