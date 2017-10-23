Soggy start to Monday with a BIG cool down by the end of the week!

A very soggy start this morning with showers scattered about central Indiana. Temperatures start off in the mid 60s then drop as an approaching cold front moves in. Showers stick around throughout the afternoon with temperatures in the afternoon falling into the mid 50s. Lows tonight will fall into the low 40s with scattered showers throughout the overnight.

Tuesday looks much cooler with highs in the lower 50s with some locations, especially north, struggle to make it into the 50s. Showers move in by late afternoon. By Tuesday locations could pick up 1-2″ of rain.

Showers will move out late Tuesday leaving Wednesday with mainly dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Highs will be con the chilly side only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. We see a slight rebound in the temperatures with highs near normal by Thursday hitting the lower 60s.

An additional cool blast of air moves in the by Friday with highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s with the chance of an isolated shower. This weekend will cool off even more with highs for the weekend in the lower 40s with lows in the lower 30s and a scattered shower. We could even see our first flakes flying later Saturday into early Sunday.