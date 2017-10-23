Support the kids in the arts at Concerts for a Cause

Help kids flourish through art AND help transform the lives of American soldiers.

It’s all part of Indianapolis-based “Concerts for a Cause,” featuring Austin-based singer-songwriter Darden Smith, founder and creative director of SongwritingWith:Soldiers, and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Amy Black. Proceeds will benefit The Kids Art Program at the Indianapolis Art Center and SongwritingWith:Soldiers.

Bruce Kidd, Concerts for a Cause, and Jheny Nieto, Youth & Teen Programs Manager, Indianapolis Art Center, tell us more:

ABOUT THE CAUSE: SongwritingWith:Soldiers is an initiative that transforms the lives of American soldiers by using collaborative songwriting to expand their creativity, connections and strength (songwritingwithsoldiers.org). The Kids Art Program at the Indianapolis Art Center is a program specially designed for kids who otherwise would not get to experience the joy and wonder of creating art (indplsartcenter.org).

ABOUT THE ARTISTS: Darden Smith has released 16 critically acclaimed albums in his 30-year career including the latest release “ Everything.” His music is a combination of folk, Americana and pop rock. Amy Black is a soulful singer/songwriter whose recent release “Memphis” is part R&B, part soul.

WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 6 p.m. reception, 7-9:30 p.m. concert.

WHERE: Indianapolis Art Center | 820 East 67th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

TICKETS: Tickets are $75 per person, includes food, open bar, two live concerts, and post-show meet-and-greet with the artists. Concert is limited to the first 200 people who RSVP. To RSVP and reserve tickets, visit indyconcertsforacause.org.