INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The victim from the fatal Friday night shooting at a south side Kroger has been identified.

43-year-old Carlos Castro was ID’d Monday as the man who died of his wounds following an altercation with 37-year-old Jason Cooper at a Kroger in the 4200 block of South East Street.

It isn’t yet clear if the if the victim was shot or stabbed to death.

Cooper was later taken into custody and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

There were no other injuries reported in the shooting.