Woman, 90, hospitalized following east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 90-year-old woman is in the hospital following a fire on the city’s east side.

Crews were called to the area of 30th and Sherman just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

According to firefighters on scene, the woman and her son were in the kitchen cooking and whatever they were cooking somehow started the fire.

The fire was primarily contained in the kitchen area of residence and most of the damage to the structure appeared to be the result of smoke.

However, the woman, who was transported to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, did suffer burn injuries. He son was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but refused treatment, according to an EMT at the scene.

