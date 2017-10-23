Woman killed in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One woman is dead following a Sunday evening three-vehicle crash in Hancock County.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the fatal accident happened at the intersection of County Road 400 South and State Road 9 at around 6 p.m.

Deputies say a 2007 Chevy Uplander minivan traveling westbound on County Road 400 South, driven by 37-year-old Jennifer Harlow, failed to stop at a stop sign when it was struck in the intersection by a northbound Ford F150, driven by Dana Hamilton.

After being hit by the F150, Harlow’s vehicle was shoved into the southbound lane where it was again struck, this time by a Jeep Liberty driven by Brian Lunsford.

Harlow was pronounced dead at the scene. Lunsford, Hamilton and a female passenger in the Jeep Liberty were transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were unknown at the time.

Additionally, a female passenger in the F150 was also taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital by helicopter. Her condition has also not been released.