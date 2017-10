KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead following a crash in Kokomo Monday afternoon.

It happened in the area of 2851 North 00 East West on a call of a vehicle into a building.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the driver struck several objects before coming into contact with a business.

23-year-old Bradley Hemmeger was pronounced dead and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The cause for the crash is still under investigation.