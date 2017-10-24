Astros, Dodgers set to kickoff World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are set to get the 2017 World Series underway Tuesday night in L.A, a best of seven-game series.

The Astros come to the Fall Classic after defeating the New York Yankees in Game Seven, 4-0 Saturday in the ALCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs four games to one in the NLCS to move on and represent the National League in the World Series.

While it may be called the Fall Classic, when the American League champion Astros and the National League champion Dodgers take the field, the temperatures will not be so fall-like.

Temperatures are expected to hit the triple digits at Dodger Stadium today, where L.A. and the Houston Astros meet for Game One of World Series. Game time is 8:09 p.m. Eastern Time, and it could be the warmest World Series ever. An October heat wave slugged Southern California on Monday, with the temperature reaching 104 degrees shortly after lunchtime. It was still blazing when the Dodgers and Astros showed up at Dodger Stadium for brief late-afternoon workouts.