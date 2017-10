MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Authorities have shut down streets in Monticello to investigate a suspicious package.

Police say a plastic tote with a lid was spotted outside the post office on West Broadway Street around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Tippecanoe County Bomb Squad has been called to assist the investigation.

Streets in the area have been shut down as the investigation takes place.

The White County courthouse will remain closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday.