Beech Grove celebrates opening of Churchman Avenue sidewalk

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A dangerous road has a new sidewalk.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday celebrated the completion of the project on Churchman Avenue.

The sidewalk is located on the south side of Churchman from Emerson to Arlington avenues. The cost was $975,000, paid by the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The mayor said the sidewalk was desperately needed because not having one was dangerous for residents.

“Very dangerous because of people walking and people actually in wheelchairs shared the road with semis and motor vehicles,” Mayor Dennis Buckley said.

The mayor said another sidewalk will be constructed on Thompson Road between Ninth Avenue and Emerson. This project developed after a woman was the victim of a hit-and-run driver several weeks ago.