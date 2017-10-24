Chilly night will lead to another cool day Wednesday

The late fall weather pattern will continue for another day.

THIS EVENING: There will be some pockets of sprinkles or maybe even a light shower or 2, but you may not need an umbrella if you are heading out this evening.

OVERNIGHT: The wind will stay up a bit, but we will see colder air arrive overnight. Temps will drop into the upper 30s. Cloud cover will break apart overnight.

WEDNESDAY: The day will start with sunshine, but clouds will quickly move in, and we could see scattered sprinkles. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s in most places.

8-DAY FORECAST: Milder air will quickly, but briefly race back into the state Thursday with a decent amount of sunshine. Friday will be somewhat mild, but rain chances will arrive Friday evening and last through the 1st half of Saturday. Sunday, a cold pool of air and an upper-level disturbance will squeeze out some scattered rain showers that could mix with a few snow flakes, but no accumulation is expected.