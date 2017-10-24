Family fun at PumpkinFest

Music. Food. Hayrides and MORE! Join the fun at this year’s PumpkinFest, presented by the Carmel Arts Council and Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council.

Kids of all ages are invited to dress up in costume and join the fun at Carmel Civic Square (at the City Hall Gazebo) on Saturday, October 28, from 4-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Kids are encouraged to come in costumes and enjoy picking and decorating a pumpkin from the Kroger Pumpkin Patch.

There will also be face painting, carnival games and a costume parade for all the kids.

Carmel Arts Council – It is the mission of the Carmel Arts Council to encourage and promote the arts for all ages through leadership, financial, and volunteer support in order to nourish a vibrant culture in the Carmel Community.

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council – The Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council is a completely youth led organization comprised of high school students who wish to make a tangible impact on the City of Carmel. Throughout each term, members constantly organize charitable events, participate in numerous volunteering initiatives, as well as stay involved in local government. CMYC members truly share the community leaders’ vision of an active and empowered youth population.

Carmel Arts Council – www.carmelartscouncil.org

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council – http://www.cmycouncil.com