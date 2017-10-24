Fishers police: Don’t go to ‘not so sober IKEA visit’

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Don’t go there drunk.

That’s the message from Fishers Police Department on Tuesday as it discouraged people from showing up at a new furniture store for a Facebook Event calling for participants to be drunk.

The “not so sober IKEA visit” is planned for Nov. 8, according to Fishers police.

Indiana’s first Ikea store opened Oct. 11 off Interstate 69 at 116th Street.

Police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday:

The Fishers Police Department has been made aware of a Facebook Event titled “not so sober IKEA visit” planned for November 8th at IKEA. FPD in partnership with IKEA strongly discourage anyone planning to attend. Those in attendance will be immediately trespassed from the property and intoxicated persons will be subject to arrest.