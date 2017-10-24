Former Colts player, current coach Robert Mathis arrested for OWI

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A former player for the Indianapolis Colts has found himself behind bars Tuesday morning.

Robert Mathis was arrested by the Carmel Police Department on a charge of operating while intoxicated: endangering a person.

The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

Mathis was later booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 3:30 a.m.

Mathis is currently listed as a pass rush consultant on the Colts team website.

The Colts released a brief statement saying:

We are aware of the incident involving Robert Mathis last night. We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is known.