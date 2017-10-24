Gloomy day with drier days ahead

Another gloom and doom start to the morning with scattered light showers and chilly temperatures! Temperatures will remain in the 40s for the rest of the morning and we’re not budging much this afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 40s. Showers will remain scattered about central Indiana with an additional half inch of accumulation. Tonight light showers possible with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday we should clear out with mainly cloudy skies during the day. Highs still running below normal only hitting the lower 50s. Another great looking day for Thursday and it will be the warmest of the week with highs ahead of a cold front returning to near seasonal, topping out in the lower 60s. After the cold front sweeps through it will knock temperatures down to the lower 50s by Friday with some scattered showers.

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday only hitting the middle to upper 40s. Possibility for some scattered showers Saturday morning. Lows will fall into the lower 30s with the possibility of precipitation. Some of the rain we see overnight could mix with a few snowflakes.

Temperatures will rebound by the start of the work week with highs back in the lower 50s.