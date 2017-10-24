Help survivors of domestic violence at Night with the Network

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to help support the cause, the Domestic Violence Network is holding their annual fundraising event, “Night with the Network.” Money raised from the event stays right here in Central Indiana and will be used to provide assistance to survivors of domestic violence.

Kelly McBride, Executive Director, Domestic Violence Network, Chris Evans, CEO, Sangiovese Ristorante, and Matt Kovacinski, Executive Chef, Weber Grill Indianapolis, come together to tell us more:

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month – everyone is encouraged to wear PURPLE to show support!

DVN uses these funds in many ways: Helping survivors become self sufficient, training for service providers who are on the front lines when someone calls for help. DVN also use the funds to offer programming at local schools that teach kids about healthy relationships and to train businesses how to recognize and respond if they suspect an employee is being abused.

This year at least 5 people in Central Indiana lost their lives to domestic violence.

Night with the Network will feature an array of food dishes and drinks provided by restaurants & brewers including Sangiovese Ristorante, Weber Grill, 317 Burger, 240sweet, Fire and Hops, Mash Craft Beer, Round Town Brewery, Bier Brewery and Mallow Run.

Sangiovese Ristorante and Weber Grill two of the featured restaurants – They will be creating dishes for us this morning.

All proceeds benefit DVN’s mission of engaging the community to end domestic violence.

The event is Friday, October 27 th at Biltwell Event Center, 950 S. White River Pkwy W Drive, Indianapolis

at Biltwell Event Center, 950 S. White River Pkwy W Drive, Indianapolis 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., $75/ticket

Sangiovese Ristorante Recipe:

Gamberi alla Griglia

Serves 30-40

Sauce:

8 oz. Olive Oil

1 tsp. pureed garlic

Pinch of oregano, parsley, salt, pepper and a flake of red pepper

30-40 Gulf sized shrimp

Prosciutto

Wrap each piece of shrimp with thinly sliced prosciutto. Grill until fully cooked and place on top of a mixed filed of greens. Drizzle sauce on top of the shrimp and salad.

Serve over field greens and an herb infused olive oil

Large gulf shrimp wrapped with prosciutto and grilled to perfection. Served over field greens, and an herb infused olive oil

Weber Grill Recipe:

Bacon-Wrapped Spiced Pineapple Spears

Serves 8

Prep Time: 2- minutes

Grilling Time: 8-10 minutes

Paste:

¼ cup thinly sliced scallions (white and light green parts only)

1 jalapeno Chile pepper, roughly chopped

1-tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon peeled, minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon packed dark brown sugar

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large pineapple, peeled, cored, and cut into 16 spears, each about 1 by 5 inches. In blender, combine the paste ingredients

Coat each pineapple spear with about 1 teaspoon of the paste, and then wrap each spear with one bacon slice. Grill the spears over direct high heat, with the lid closed, until the bacon is crisp on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve immediately.

