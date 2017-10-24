Human skeleton found behind Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Human remains were found early Tuesday behind a home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police went to a home at 6104 East Shore Drive, along the St. Joseph River behind Riviera Plaza. There, in a wooded area behind the home, investigators found a body, NewsChannel 15 learned.

The body of a male was decomposed to the bones and covered in clothing, police said. It had likely been in that location since the summer.

A wallet was found on the body. Police at the scene said the ID in the wallet was not someone who had been reported missing.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim later.

The investigation is not considered criminal at this time, police said, but will be investigated as a homicide until proved otherwise.