Jury finds Evansville man guilty after traffic stop nets heroin, cocaine, meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Vanderburgh Circuit Court jury found 40-year-old Kevin Shawn Carter guilty after a December traffic stop.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office said that stop netted 226 grams of meth, 2.36 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of heroin.

The jury found Kevin Shawn Carter guilty of:

Dealing in methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony).

Dealing in a narcotic drug (Level 2 Felony).

The prosecutor’s office said that Carter and a co-defendant in this case were pulled over by Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies in December for swerving out of their lane.

Several minutes later, deputies said they located a fast-food restaurant bag inside the vehicle with narcotics that tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

During the two-day trial, Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Heath Tuley presented several pieces of evidence from the December traffic stop, including testimony from the law enforcement officers on scene that night.

The prosecutor’s office said after the verdict that Carter admitted to being a habitual offender, which adds additional time to his sentencing.

Carter is facing from 16-50 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.