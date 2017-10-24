Kokomo police investigating shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Police are investigating a shooting the put one man in the hopsital.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, dispatch received several calls about reports of shots fired in the 1700 block of Kensington on Berkley at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 22.

A couple of minutes later, police received a report from St. Vincent Hospital about a gunshot victim. Police say the victim, 20-year-old Michael Kemp, drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the area where shots had reportedly been fired.

Kemp was later taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital to be treated.

Police say Kemp is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.