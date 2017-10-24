Kroger homicide suspect appears in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The man accused of killing a man inside a south side Kroger appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Police say an employee saw Jason Cooper on top of Carlos Castro stabbing him. The worker also says he heard several gunshots.

Investigators say, in the moments before the shooting, Cooper asked a worker where to find the knives.

Ammon Sturgeon says she lived with Cooper for more than a year

Ammon claims Cooper is paranoid and has anger problems.

Cooper is also a registered sex offender.

