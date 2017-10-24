Marlin Jackson’s Fright Night

Who says Halloween can’t be fun for adults?! Come enjoy the spooks at this year’s “Fright Night,” an annual fundraiser where guests can bid on wonderful auction items & experiences; mingle with various celebrities in a relaxed atmosphere; enjoy great food, drinks, music; & win prizes for the costume contest. Even more? All proceeds will benefit Fight for Life Foundation programming!

Former Colts Player Marlin Jackson tells us more!

FRIGHT NIGHT

Friday, October 27 at the Revel (Downtown)

VIP- 7:30-9pm General Admission- 9-11:30pm

The event schedule includes VIP session from 7:30 – 9 pm, this session contains a red carpet experience, music, complimentary cocktails, appetizers, silent auction, live auction, networking and a VIP gift. The General Admission portion of Fright Night will begin at 9:00 pm and runs until 11:00 pm. This portion will include the silent auction, live auction, a video presentation and our Fright Night Costume Contest.

Did you know? The rate of violent crime continues to rise in Indianapolis and it’s highest in geographical regions served by the Indianapolis Public Schools system.

In fact,

The crime rate is 6x higher,

The poverty rate is 4x higher,

The unemployment rate is 3x higher,

And, there are 3x as many people without a high school diploma than in other crime areas in the city.

Our mission is to help deserving but underserved youth develop the social and emotional qualities needed to be successful in life and to combat these statistics. Through incentive-based programming, we encourage students to reach their full potential both in the classroom and in life. We use education, athletics, and wellness activities as the foundation for youth development.

