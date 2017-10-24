Married Korean War veterans to take Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A couple who met while serving in the Korean War will head to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight. The two will join 83 other veterans who will embark on a trip to the nation’s capital.

Paul Wiseheart joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and became a storekeeper sailing on the Hanna 449. Betty Wiseheart joined in 1952, inspired by a movie about the WAVES, an acronym for Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service.

Paul and Betty have been married for 63 years, but still recall the day they met like it was yesterday.

“He and his friend decided they wanted to meet some WAVES,” said Betty. “So they sat on the steps of the WAVES barracks. They made a bet. Who was going to get the first date with me and who was going to get the most [dates]. Sixty-three and a half years later he’s still dating me so he got that half of the bet.”

They met in 1953 and December of the same year, the couple was engaged. They married April 1954. Of that marriage they had five children, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grand children and one more on the way. Two of their five children are also veterans.

The Wiseheart’s have lived in more than a dozen different states. Now, they call Heritage Park Senior Living Community home. The facility decided to invite the community to celebrate the couple’s love and their dedication to their country with a send off party for the Honor Flight. There was music, food, drinks and cake.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is taking them on the 26th honor flight. This will be the couple’s first trip to D.C. in 50 years. The two never imagined being a part of this but said they are excited to take part in the trip.

“I’m just thrilled,” said Betty. “We’ve been to Washington before but they didn’t have all the same things there. They didn’t have the women’s memorial so I”m looking forward to seeing that.”

“Went there as civilians some 50 years ago,” said Paul. “It will be nice to see all those men and all those monuments. Plus, we’ll go to Arlington.”

There will be 16 World War II, 65 Korean, and 4 Vietnam veterans are a part of the trip, including four women.