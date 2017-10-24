Opponent of landfill wants Indiana county to pay legal fees

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man wants county officials to pay the legal bills opponents of a proposed landfill incurred in their decades-long battle against the project.

The Mallard Lake landfill was proposed in 1978 for a 13-acre site just northeast of Anderson, but local residents formed the Killbuck Concerned Citizens Association to fight it.

The Herald Bulletin reports one association member, Bill Kutschera, is pressing for Madison County to pay the group’s remaining $13,000 in legal bills.

The county’s planning commission issued a special-use exception for the proposed landfill in 1982. State environmental officials later approved a state permit for the site.

But the landfill fight ended last year when the proposed site was sold and none of the buyers said they had any interest of pursuing a landfill there.